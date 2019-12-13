MEREDITH — The Meredith Library Fund invites the community to Sip, Shop & Support Our Library at Hermit Woods Winery on Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. “Hermit Woods Winery is very excited to be working with the Meredith Library to help them raise the necessary funds to expand their Main Street location," said owner Bob Manley. "Our library is such an important asset to our little town and we look forward to the many benefits that will be afforded Meredith with its expansion."
Sip, shop, taste, and 20 percent of wine purchases will go to the Meredith Library Fund. Anyone who purchases a tasting will also get a free, 35-minute winery tour at 1, 2, or 3 p.m. Tours are limited to 25 people, and are first come, first served.
Hermit Woods Winery and Deli is located at 72 Main St. Visit www.hermitwoods.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.