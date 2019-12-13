Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.