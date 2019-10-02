LACONIA — Under the gentle and professional guidance of local legend Larry Frates, artists and non-artists alike will be guided to create their own work of art at Sip and Dip. The event, to be held at the Belknap Mill on Oct. 10, is hosted by the Laconia Kiwanis Club and sponsored by Stafford Oil Company. There will also be a raffle, a silent auction, and a lottery board of scratch tickets.
Golfers have a chance to win 18 holes of golf for a foursome, complete with cart, from one of two contributing country clubs. Couples looking for a date night getaway will want to bid on an overnight stay at a local resort, complete with restaurant gift card. In addition, there are items for spa-goers, culinary connoisseurs, and shoppers.
Bring friends and a favorite beverage to the Belknap Mill from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and be prepared for fun, prizes, and hors d'oeuvres by Contigiani's Caterering. All painting materials will be provided for a donation of $35. Proceeds from the event will benefit children in the Lakes Region.
Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is encouraged. For details and tickets, visit laconiakiwanis.ticketleap.com/sip-and-dip. Tickets may be available at the door, subject to seat availability.
To learn more about the Laconia Kiwanis Club, visit www.laconiakiwanis.com. Event donors include Dutile and Son Company, Laconia Country Club, Loudon Country Club, Bootleggers, and T-Bones and Cactus Jack's.
