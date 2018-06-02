GILFORD — Country sensation Carly Pearce will join Rascal Flatts and Dan + Shay as they bring their Back to Us Tour to Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Sunday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
With her No. 1 debut “Every Little Thing,” scoring a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s The Highway with subsequent hits “If My Name Was Whiskey” and current single “Hide The Wine,” Carly became the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three to accomplish the feat in twelve years. She recently earned her first ACM Awards nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year and is currently nominated for a pair of CMT Music Awards nominations – Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year – as well as a Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest! Radio Disney Country Best New Artist.
For tickets, visit www.banknhpavilion.com/?page=event_info&show_code=061018.
