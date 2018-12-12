No other time of year is as musical as the Christmas season, and that’s not lost on a couple of professional local theater companies, which are offering musical productions starting this weekend.
Holiday cheer
“There’s nothing more magical than Christmas, and there’s nothing more magical than musical theater,” said Patrick Dorow, who said that musicals and the holiday season make a “perfect marriage.”
What’s your favorite Christmas song? It’s almost certainly included in “Home for the Holidays,” a musical written by Dorow seven years ago. Dorow, who lives in New York, first produced the musical in his native Portsmouth, and is producing and directing the show this year for its first Lakes Region run, with the Interlakes Theatre company on Dec. 15 and 16.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the Interlakes Theatre is unable to hold the show at their usual Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium in Meredith, so the three shows – at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, and at 1 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 – will be held instead at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth, a first for the theater company.
The plot of “Home for the Holidays” is a simple one. It’s a story about a group of families who come together for an ugly sweater party. There happens to be a piano in the room where they gather, and a sing-along ensues. The show is high-energy, packed with singing and dancing, and appropriate for all ages.
“My goal is for everyone’s favorite Christmas to be in it, and to keep going from there,” said Dorow.
The cast for this year’s show includes professional actors who have traveled from around the country for this production, as well as a handful of local children. This year’s group is the most talented Dorow has worked with for “Home for the Holidays,” so he has reworked the show to increase the complexity of the arrangements, allowing him to fit in dozens of songs.
In total, he has managed to stuff 70 holiday songs into this production of “Home for the Holidays.” How does he fit so many into a 90-minute show? Lots of medleys and original arrangements of familiar songs, which Dorow said will surprise even Christmas-song experts. Just one example – “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” simultaneously.
The cast features many actors new to the Interlakes audience, as well as some – such as Mikey LoBolsamo, Gio Beatty and Julia Suriano – who will be familiar faces and voices.
“Whatever your favorite Christmas song, it’s in it,” said LoBalsamo.
“A lot of your favorite holiday memories have music in them,” said Suriano. She said rehearsing for the show has been, “So much fun, it’s all your favorite songs, with really amazing arrangements.”
Beatty said the show brings him back to his childhood, singing Christmas songs together as a family.
“This show definitely spreads holiday cheer,” Beatty said.
Dorow’s “Home for the Holidays” has become a Christmas tradition in New Hampshire. In the Lakes Region, another theater has been cultivating its own tradition, borrowing from a holiday standard across the pond.
A Denmark tale
Neil Pankhurst, artistic director at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith, is a native of the United Kingdom, where he said every theater – professional or community – books a “Panto” production every late December.
Five years ago, Pankhurst brought the tradition to Meredith, where he said the unusual style of theater was quickly adopted as a local Christmas tradition.
A Panto – short for pantomime – is a form of low-brow musical comedy with several key features. It always tells a familiar children’s story, usually with a few novel twists. It usually casts a woman for the leading male role, and a man for the bawdy comic female, known as the “dame.” There’s always lots of song and dance numbers, and audience participation is encouraged.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s first Panto was “Aladdin,” and has since featured the stories of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty.” This year’s panto tells the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Little Mermaid.”
If audience members are more familiar with the Disney film adaptation, Pankhurst said they should be ready for a few key differences. Andersen’s story is set in Denmark, the sea witch is not a villain and only does what the mermaid asks, and, at the end, the mermaid dies instead of marrying her prince.
Pankhurst, who wrote the script for his production, said he allowed the mermaid to live in his version.
“The Panto isn’t about telling the harsh truths, like a fairy tale, it’s about having fun and celebrating at the end,” Pankhurst said.
As in years past, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Panto will feature professional actors who will be joined by both community theater actors and members of the theater’s educational program.
He said he managed to fit more songs into this Panto than he ever has before. And there’s more weddings – four, in total – as well. The second act also features a stand-up comedy routine.
The panto’s score will again be provided by musical director and keyboardist Judy Hayward, who will this year be joined by a guitarist and drummer.
Pankhurst said that, when he decided to bring the tradition to Meredith, he was prepared to tough out a few years of light attendance until the Panto caught on; instead, sales were strong for the holiday show from the beginning.
Early audiences might not have known what they were getting into when they bought their tickets to Aladdin, but they left the theater with a smile.
“Within the first couple of years there was good word-of-mouth. People enjoyed the cheekiness. It’s not high art, it’s low art,” he said. “I talk to a lot of people now and part of their Christmas tradition is to go and see the Panto.”
“The Little Mermaid” will be staged from Dec. 15 through 31. Buy your tickets early, as Pankhurst said the performances tend to fill up, especially after Christmas.
The association between Christmas and musical theater goes back many years, Pankhurst said, dating to a time when the holiday might have been the only moment of respite a family could count on.
“I think that you have to go back to the Victorian era, actually,” he said. “In that Victorian era, Christmas was the only time that people had time, and they saved up throughout the year and this was the time of year that they were with friends and family.” In “The Christmas Carol,” even Scrooge gives Bob Cratchett the day off for Christmas.
Life might be easier today, but people still hold the holidays as a special time reserved for family and celebration.
“If you have these people having a joyous time, we want to give them a joyous experience,” Pankhurst said.
