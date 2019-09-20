LACONIA — Silence is golden during the month of September on LRPA After Dark. Celebrate Hollywood’s silent film era each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. with the Silent September film festival. Almost every genre of film can be traced back to the silent era, that began 125 years ago and ran until the introduction of talkies in the late 1920s. Technical and artistic elements like scene continuity, close up shots, enhanced lighting and feature-length films, were developed during this time in cinema history.
Sept. 20-21 LRPA will show 1919’s 'Male and Female,' directed by Cecil B. DeMille, and starring Gloria Swanson and Thomas Meighan.
Crichton, played by Meighan, is a butler serving in the home of Lord Loam. He is secretly in love with Loam’s daughter, Lady Mary Lasenby, played by Swanson. Housemaid Tweeny, portrayed by Lila Lee, fancies Crichton, but he doesn’t reciprocate. When the family yacht becomes shipwrecked on a remote island, the love triangle makes things complicated.
'Male and Female' was one of the most notable of DeMille’s silent films. There were scenes filmed with live animals, including several lions and a leopard that was tranquilized so that he could lie across a terrified Meighan’s shoulders. The film includes a well-known fantasy sequence that features Swanson in an elaborate costume complete with a feathered headdress.
The last film in the Silent September lineup will be Sept. 27-28, 1922’s documentary 'Nanook of the North.' In October will be LRPA’s 4th Annual Shocktober Filmfest.
To live stream or learn more, visit www.lrpa.org.
