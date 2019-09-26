LACONIA — The last film in Silent September on LRPA TV will be the 1922 documentary 'Nanook of the North,' airing Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 p.m. The documentary was directed by Robert Flaherty and features Inuit people from Canada’s Hudson Bay.
'Nanook of the North' presents the viewer with a year in the life of Nanook and his extended Inuit family. While the modern film viewer has watched dozens of documentaries, 1922’s audiences had never seen anything like 'Nanook of the North.' In fact, the term documentary did not exist when this film was released, instead, it was referred to as a “full length nonfiction feature.” A debate about the documentary centered around how much was real, and how much was staged. Flaherty was upfront about hiring Inuits as actors to portray the extended family and as production crew. Nanook’s real name was Allakariallak.
Coming in October is LRPA’s fourth annual Shocktober film festival. Oct. 4-5 is 1963’s 'The Terror,' Oct. 11-12, will be 1965’s 'Planet of the Vampires,' Oct. 18-19 is 1962’s 'The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,' and Oct. 25-26 rounds out the month with 1962’s 'Carnival of Souls.'
For more information or to livestream, visit www.lrpa.org.
