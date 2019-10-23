PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education will screen 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Nov. 2, as part of a multi-year statewide program designed to foster conversations with the public on law, justice, and civics. The screening and post-movie discussion will take place at Pease Public Library, 1-4 p.m. Light snacks will be provided outside the theatre. The program is possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
New Hampshire Humanities awarded NHICE the Community Project Grant for film screenings in all 10 New Hampshire counties, to start multigenerational conversations through film about law, justice, and civics. NHICE selected 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to kick off the Lights, Camera, Civics! program because of the civics, social, and justice issues it raises, and its broad appeal to a range of ages and demographics. A community discussion accompanying the film showing will be led by Brandon J. Haas and Andrew Reese.
Haas is an assistant professor of social studies education at Plymouth State University. He serves as a member of the New Hampshire Council of the Social Studies Board of Directors, and facilitates professional development with Facing History and Ourselves. His recent publications include “Holocaust Education in a Polarized Society: Importance and Resources” in 'Teaching Social Studies' and he was a co-author of “The Revolution Will Be Live: Examining Educational (In)Justice through the lens of Black Lives Matter” in 'The Journal of Educational Controversy.'
Reese has worked in education for 16 years. Currently, he teaches social studies education and history at Plymouth State University. Prior to PSU, Reese was a senior program associate with Facing History and Ourselves. Before that, he taught Spanish, African-American history, and Holocaust studies in Memphis. He holds a bachelor of arts in history with a Spanish minor, a master of arts in teaching in secondary education, and an education specialist degree in school administration and supervision from the University of Memphis.
Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel came to film in 1962. Set a small, fictitious Southern town during the Depression, lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Gregory Peck, is appointed to represent a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. 'To Kill a Mockingbird' won Academy Awards for Best Actor Peck, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Art Direction. The novel was recently adapted for the theatre, and the play is currently at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway.
The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, contact Dina Michael Chaitowitz at dinacivics@gmail.com. For more information about Lights, Camera, Civics!, contact Martha Madsen at martha.madsen@law.unh.edu. Learn more about New Hampshire Humanities by visiting www.nhhumanities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.