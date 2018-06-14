MEREDITH — In Downton Abbey, Lady Sybil shocks her aristocratic family by falling in love with her chauffeur. The relationship is ultimately accepted, though, as the dramatic television series portrays a 1930s England that is beginning to see a softening of its class divisions. Such a romance just 50 years earlier, in Sweden, would put its participants in a much more precarious circumstance, and that’s the conflict driving “Miss Julie,” a play written in 1888 by August Strindberg and considered to be his masterpiece.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse is staging the drama through June 23. Matt Cahoon, directing “Miss Julie,” said the story is told in one act, which lasts a little more than an hour, and includes only three actors.
Though the curtain will only be open for a short period of time, “Miss Julie” is a work that is likely to haunt audience members, said Cahoon.
Cahoon has directed “Miss Julie” before, more than ten years ago for a theater in Manchester. Cahoon’s work might be known to playhouse fans, as he has directed shows in Meredith three times prior. Last year, he directed “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
When he heard that Pankhurst had put “Miss Julie” on the schedule for the 2018 run of professional productions, Cahoon said he insisted that he direct it.
“It’s an amazing play for a few reasons,” said Cahoon. In the play, Strindberg takes on issues of status, gender roles and even touches on gender fluidity. The play was controversial at its debut and remains provocative more than a century later.
“Every time I revisit the script I find something explosive and jarring about it,” Cahoon said.
“Miss Julie” isn’t for every theatergoer, he said, and it’s especially not for someone hoping to have a light-hearted comedy or romance typical for summer stock. The play is intense despite its brevity, and will appeal to audiences that enjoy an emotional connection with a piece of art.
“There is a tremendous amount of tension in the play,” said Cahoon. “If you delight in the feeling of being provoked, if you enjoy going to the theater to engage with a piece, it’s a very enjoyable experience.”
The cast for “Miss Julie” features Rebecca Tucker and Nicholas Wilder, who will be familiar to Winni Playhouse regulars. They will be joined on stage by Carey Cahoon. The trio comes to the production with built-in chemistry, having acted together for a staging of “Living in Exile” last fall in Derry.
Though relatively short, the play will have audience members talking and thinking about the story well after they leave the theater, said Cahoon. The characters, especially “Julie” and “Jean,” make choices according to their circumstances in their life and social status.
Cahoon said, “It’s a play that makes people talk. People have very strong feelings about Jean and Julie – who’s in the right, who’s in the wrong?.. The answers that the characters come to aren’t the answers that we would come to today.”
Pankhurst, who brings an English perspective to the playhouse, said he chose “Miss Julie” because it is considered the most influential work of an influential playwright, and because it depicts a time and place not often considered by American audiences.
“I feel, as a non-American, it’s intriguing for Americans to see theater that is not only 100 years old, but also from a different culture. It opens you up as an audience to understand different cultures, different times.”
Cahoon added, “It’s explosive, I think people will enjoy it.”
