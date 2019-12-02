CONCORD — This December discover Christmastime for the Shakers at Canterbury, and sing along with the Canterbury Singers, in two free Bach’s Lunch programs at Concord Community Music School.
Becky Soules, interpretation manager at Canterbury Shaker Village, will present a Bach’s Lunch Lecture titled “Shaker Christmas Entertainments” on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 12:10 p.m. Hear about the Christmas Entertainments that were written, directed, and performed by the women of the village between the 1880s and the 1930s, to sustain Shaker communal life and build ties.
The following Thursday, Dec. 12, at 12:10 p.m., the Canterbury Singers, with director Kathryn Southworth, present a Bach’s Lunch Concert, “Come, the Feast is Ready! A Shaker Christmas.” The Canterbury Singers started more than 20 years ago, and are now a program of the Concord Community Music School in partnership with the village. In addition to sharing traditional and Christmas tunes, the Canterbury Singers will invite the audience to join them in traditional, seasonal carols.
Bach’s Lunch programs are free and open to the public, 12:10-12:50 p.m. on the first and second Thursdays of the month, November through May, in the music school’s recital hall, 23 Wall St.
The Bach’s Lunch Series is sponsored by The Timothy and Abigail B. Walker Lecture Fund. For more information, call 603-228-1196, or visit www.ccmusicschool.org.
