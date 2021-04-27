One of the advantages of growing up in the Lakes Region, with its one growing season, is that you gain and appreciate those ingredients, such as wild field rhubarb and wild strawberries, for the short time they are available. The first fruit of the season were the wild strawberries that appeared in our hay field at our farm above Lake Winnisquam. Once they were ripe and succulent with juice, you had to pick them from the stem or they would crush. They are equal to the treasured fraise des bois of France. These intensely flavorful berries were enjoyed by themselves, and we also used the cultivated strawberries from our garden or a local farmers market to make our crisp.
On the south side of the field near a stone wall was our rhubarb patch, which we eagerly watched grow until it was ready red enough to cut. Choose rhubarb that has a deep red skin from end to end, which is when it's at its maximum in flavor. The thick stalks of field rhubarb have more flavor and juices than the perfectly colored and slender hot house rhubarb.
The beauty of a good fruit crisp is the depth of soft-cooked fruit topped with a crisp buttery crumble. It creates the perfect contrast of flavor and textures. The trick is keeping the topping on top so it doesn’t settle deep into the fruit. If you under-mix the topping it will settle into the fruit and juices and stem, resulting in an unpleasant gummy texture. If you over-mix the topping it becomes dense and hard, forming little rocks. Using your hand to form the clumps forms light tender crumbs that stay on top of the fruit.
You can use a handheld pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour and sugar, or pinch the pastry as you would when making a pie dough.
I like to serve my crisps with either a good ice cream, sorbet or softly whipped heavy cream, whipped until slightly thick and still pourable, like fresh yogurt. Stiff whipped cream has too much texture from the butterfat, which distracts from the fruit and crisp topping, whereas softly whipped cream is more of sauce and spreads freely, complementing both the fruit and topping.
Avoid warming crisp in a microwave, since they turn the crisp topping into a soft mush. Instead warm in your oven at 250°F.
STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB CRISP
8-10 servings
Filling
2 pounds rhubarb
1 pint ripe strawberries
3/4 cups sugar
Adjust the oven rack to the lowest level and preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash the rhubarb and cut off the ends, including any green (the leaves of rhubarb are poisonous). Do not peel; all the beautiful red color is in the skin. Cut the stalks into 1-inch lengths. You should have 4 to 4-1/2 cups. Set aside. Wash the strawberries in a bowl filled with cold water, drain and dry. Remove the stems and cut in half.
Toss the rhubarb and berries with the sugar until it coats the fruit. Transfer into a shallow 2 ½ quart baking dish that’s about 2 inches deep. Gently press the fruit into the dish, eliminating large gaps between the fruit. Set aside until needed.
Crumble Topping
1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
3/4 cups brown sugar
6 ounces unsalted butter (cold), cut into 1/4 inch thick slices
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add the flour and sugar, then add cold butter. Mix on low speed until a coarse meal forms. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom. Continue mixing but stay near the mixer until small clumps start to form. Immediately stop the mixer so you don’t overmix the crumble (At this stage the mixture is stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for later use, up to 3 days). Remove from the mixer and set near the baking dish of fruit.
Scoop crumble in your hand and gently close your hand to compress into one large tender clump. Place your hand over the dish of fruit at the edge. Use your thumb to break off and drop clumps of crumble over the fruit. Continue around the edge and then fill the center. Do not press the crumble into the fruit, just let it sit on top.
Bake on the lowest rack in the preheated oven for about 45-50 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the juices are slightly thickened and bubbling. Rotate from front to back for even baking. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes before serving. Serve at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven.
