LACONIA — On October on LRPA After Dark, celebrate the scary season with the fourth annual Shocktoberfest. On Oct. 11-12, at 10:30 p.m., the chills continue with 1965’s 'Planet of the Vampires,' directed by Mario Bava and starring Barry Sullivan.
In 'Planet of the Vampires,' two spaceships are sent on a mission to the uncharted planet of Aura. As one of the crews enters the planet’s atmosphere, the crew begins to violently attack one another. Only Captain Mark Markary, Sullivan, can resist, and he keeps the crew from killing each other. They find the remains of the other crew, dead after having apparently killed one another. Markary and his crew bury some of the dead, but some dead bodies have disappeared. The realization that all is not well begins to set in, and the crew tries to leave, but their ship is damaged. They struggle to escape before they are all also killed.
Ridley Scott, director of the classic horror movie 'Alien,' was influenced by 'Planet of the Vampires.' The film was made with a low budget, and Bava used miniatures, forced perspectives, colored lights, and leftover props to achieve the look and atmosphere of the film.
Other Halloween films are Oct. 18-19 'The Brain That Wouldn’t Die' (1962), and Oct. 25-26 'Carnival of Souls' (1962).
For more information or to live stream, visit www.lrpa.org.
