LACONIA — On Monday, April 15, the Lakes Region Art Association will host a presentation by Sara Rimes, owner of U-Frame We-Frame. Rimes will speak on how to frame artwork to enhance and protect it. The meeting and presentation will be held in the Woodside Building at the Taylor Community at 7 p.m. A short meeting will be held prior to the program.
Rimes has worked in the family business of framing since the age of 13, taking over as owner four years ago. She will discuss professional framing techniques and materials that preserve and protect art, as well as ready it for shows, sale or hanging at home. In addition to full framing services, her store also sells framing supplies and serves as a resource for framing questions from artists or art lovers. When discussing her upcoming presentation, Rimes said, “I love when people ask me questions, because there is a lot more to framing than people realize.” During her presentation she will show and explain the differences in glass, mats and hanging hardware, providing samples and explaining how the frame and mat can make a difference in the final presentation of the artwork. U-Frame We-Frame is located at 50 Canal St. The presentation is free and open to the public.
