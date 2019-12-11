LACONIA — Hundreds of children got to meet Santa Claus during the annual Christmas Village event held last weekend. But not every Laconia child got to go, and for those who still wanted to speak directly to the big man, they could arrange to get a phone call through the Laconia Parks and Recreation department.
Amy Lovisek, Parks and Rec director, said the phone calls took place on Tuesday night, and that each year Santa makes up to 70 phone calls to Laconia children. The program started in 2000, when Phil Rowley was director of the department.
“I had been working here for one year and was researching other programs that we could offer here,” Lovisek said. “I stumbled across this idea from someone out west somewhere. I contacted Santa and he said he would be thrilled to come to Laconia a few times each season. He comes for Christmas Village of course!”
Taking questions in between phone calls on Tuesday night, Santa Claus said that he doesn’t mind taking a break from the usual grind at the North Pole in order to call Laconia children.
“I’m busy 365 days a year. Not just Christmas time,” Claus said. “When I get to talk with ‘my kids,’ that is my treat, my dessert, my present to me!”
Claus said that he treasures the opportunity to call children on the phone.
“Their reactions are absolutely precious. Some get quiet and just listen. Some can’t believe that I know so many details about them. Some yell, ‘Mom, guess who is on the phone!’”
Claus said the children immediately know it’s him, thanks to his inimitable, jolly chuckle and the sound of silver bells jingling in the background.
The phone calls give Claus plenty of memories to keep him smiling, such as one child who, last year, brought in an expert witness to bolster his case. “‘Santa, I have been a very, very good boy all year! Haven’t I, Mommy? Hurry, tell Santa,’” he recalled.
Of course, some of the discussions are more difficult than others. There were a few this year on the “Naughty” list, but Claus said he told them there was still hope. “I noticed that they are all trying hard to get onto the ‘Nice’ list just in time. I have faith that they will make it. Santa knows if they have been bad or good.”
Now that we’re in the “#MeToo” era, Claus chose to clarify an incident that has been immortalized into song.
“If someone actually saw me kissing Mommy, that is good! It was on Daddy’s wish list. He said Mommy has been loving and caring all year, and she deserves a big kiss. Santa loves her, too,” Claus said.
Santa Claus is already back at the North Pole, but Parks and Rec has a couple more holiday events planned for this season. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., the “Hooray for the Holidays” offers an ornament-making program. Come back on Wednesday, Dec. 18, for a cookie-decorating event, also from 6 to 8 p.m. Both events require preregistration and prepayment by Monday, Dec. 16. People can call 524-5046 or stop by the Laconia Community Center for details.
Claus said he wanted to remind children to focus not on the material gifts associated with the holidays, but with the experience. “My favorite part of Christmas is the excitement and especially the warm feelings of joy and happiness everywhere,” he said.
