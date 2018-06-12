CENTER SANDWICH — The Sandwich Players production of "One Slight Hitch" opens June 22 at Sandwich Town Hall.
The show will be performed on June 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30. Performance times are 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday June 24. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 603-284-6897.
Picture the early 80s, a typical middle American, happily married couple and their three daughters preparing for their oldest's country wedding. Mom, Delia, laments her own pathetic wedding; Dad, “Doc,” a medical student at the time of their wedding, now attempts to console her by hosting the wedding of her dreams for their daughter, Courtney.
Courtney, a writer, takes up jogging on the morning of the wedding and struggles with the concept of marriage as well as jogging, I mean “Who does that?...Why would anyone want to feel like that?” Middle sister Melanie has a penchant for booze and an eye for the ex-boyfriend who coincidentally shows up on the day of the wedding as he strikes out to write the “On the Road” for his generation. Youngest sibling P.B. as she is called, bebops through scenes with the assistance of her walkman and an array of classic 80’s hits to help her navigate not only adolescence, but also her own family! What could go wrong?
The Sandwich Players welcome back Hank Offinger who appeared in last year’s production of "Bakersfield Mist." Hank’s rendition of Jackson Pollock painting a masterpiece left audiences in hysterics and his take on “Doc” is equally amusing. Also back on the stage are Lauren Hansen and Dustin Laverack, both of whom have played in a variety of roles over the last few years, including a gun slinging rookie cop and moderately capable detective in "Unnecessary Farce."
Appearing for the first time with the Players are Tristan Laverack, Lea Frizell, Lulu Henle, and Lisa Lovett. To round off this cast of local talent, long time Sandwich Player Ben Bullard plays his part as director.
