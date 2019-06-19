LACONIA — LRPA's inaugural Festival of the Restival celebrating B movies continues at 10:30 p.m. June 21-22 with a cult classic from 1968. 'Spider Baby' stars Lon Chaney, Jr., Carol Ohmart, Beverly Washburn, Jill Banner, Sid Haig and Quinn Redeker.
On the outskirts of town, a rundown mansion houses the Merrye family, including three young adults named Ralph (Haig), Elizabeth (Washburn), and Virginia (Banner), plus an elderly aunt and uncle who live in the basement. The family’s secretive existence is shattered by the arrival of distant relatives Emily (Ohmart) and Peter (Redeker), along with their lawyer and his assistant. The greedy cousins have learned of Mr. Merrye’s death, and hope to gain possession of the mansion. The siblings don’t trust the outsiders, believing that they want to split up the family. The cousins insist on spending the night at the mansion. Will everyone make it out of the mansion alive?
Director Jack Hill, a UCLA film school classmate of Francis Ford Coppola, shot this film in 12 days for $65,000. 'Spider Baby' was shot in 1964, but sat unreleased for nearly four years due to bankruptcy and distribution problems. It was eventually released to drive-in theaters.
The last B movie this month will be June 28-29, 1959’s 'Plan 9 from Outer Space.'
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org.
