LACONIA — Tune in Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 p.m. each night for the final Forties in Film presentation on LRPA TV, 1945’s dark film noir thriller 'Detour,' starring Tom Neal, Ann Savage and Edmund MacDonald. On Friday, July 26, 'Detour' will be followed by The Three Stooges classic 'The Brideless Groom' (1947) and the Merrie Melodies cartoon 'A Corny Concerto' (1943). On Saturday, July 27, stay tuned after the film for The Stooges in 'Malice in the Palace' (1949) and Popeye in 'Me Musical Nephews' (1942).
In 'Detour,' down-on-his-luck Al Roberts, played by Neal, is an ill-fated piano player who hitchhikes to California to reunite with his girlfriend. Along the way, he gets a ride from Charles Haskell, portrayed by MacDonald. Haskell then suffers a fatal heart attack, and Roberts, fearing he will be accused of murder, buries Haskell’s body and assumes his identity.
The low budget thrilled 'Detour' was shot in six days by director Edgar G. Ulmer. The running time is less than 70 minutes, and the movie has gained a cult following among fans of film noir.
LRPA will show Alfred in August, a month-long tribute to Alfred Hitchcock. Screenings include 'Sabotage' (1936) Aug. 2-3, 'The 39 Steps' (1935) Aug. 9-10, classic episodes of 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' & 'Suspicion' Aug. 16-17, 'The Lady Vanishes' (1939) Aug. 23-24, and 'The Lodger – A Story of the London Fog' (1927) Aug. 30 & 31.
For more information or to live stream, visit www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.