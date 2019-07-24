LACONIA – Graham and Graham, PC has taken the driver’s seat as the lead sponsor for the 2019 Lakes Region Rotary Car Show that will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faro Italian Grille in Weirs Beach.
Each year this event welcomes more than 150 vehicles and nearly 1,000 spectators, and has raised upwards of $60,000 over the years for local charities and scholarship/Rotary programs.
On July 27, cars from decades ranging from the early 1900’s to today will be represented and judged. Car enthusiasts, family and friends are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to view the top-of-the-line classic and modern cars, rating their favorite in the “People’s Choice” competition.
“We are so happy to have Graham & Graham, PC once again as our lead sponsor," said Ben Wilson, president of Lakes Region Rotary. "Their generous support of Rotary helps ensure the success of this event, which is our main fundraiser for the year.”
Last year’s event was a tremendous success, raising over $10,000, which benefited local organizations such as the Greater Lakes Region Child Advocacy Center, Laconia Educational Endowment Fund, Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, the NH Chapter of the Cure Starts Now, LRGHealthcare Recovery Clinic, among others.
For more information on the club, sponsorship opportunities, event information, or how to register your car for the show, visit LakesRegionRotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.