LACONIA — The Belknap Mill and Tavern 27 will co-host a Roaring '20s-themed New Year’s Eve Soiree at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St. E., to ring in 2020. Proceeds of the party will benefit the mill.
Ray Simanson, Jr., co-owner of Tavern 27, wanted to host a New Year’s Eve event larger than the tavern could accommodate to bring the community together and celebrate the new era of the '20s, according to his co-owner and chef Leslie Judice.
“The Belknap Mill is an extraordinary piece of Laconia history and is centrally located," said Judice. “The architecture is timeless and provides such an incredible setting for any event." When the Tavern 27 learned that the Belknap Mill was constructed in the 1820s, it brought the '20s theme full-circle. The event will be a fundraiser to support the historical, artistic and educational programs that the Belknap Mill provides to the community.
“Many years ago the mill would host a New Year’s Eve Gala and we hope this event will become a new tradition,” said Karen Prior, executive director of the mill.
Tickets to the event will include dining, dancing, a champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. The culinary team from Tavern 27 can accommodate guests with any dietary preference. There will also be a full bar and 1920s-inspired cocktails and mocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress in themed attire, Great Gatsby-style. There will be a photobooth, and resolution station. Larry Frates, the Artist-in-Residence at the Belknap Mill will be present to do a limited number of caricatures. The event planners also have a few surprises up their sleeves to be revealed the night of the event.
“We are limiting the number of tickets so that there is plenty of room for mingling, dancing and good times," said Judice. Ticket sales are halfway to capacity, so community members are encouraged to buy tickets if interested. Event coordinators are also requesting items for the silent auction.
For tickets, visit tavern27.com, Tavern 27 at 2075 Parade Road, or call 603-528-3057. Silent auction items can be dropped off to Tara Shore at the Belknap Mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.