LACONIA — Red Gallagher performs an upbeat show of music and humor. A one-man band, he plays the guitar, harmonica and piano as well as sings. Songs include jazz, blues, folk, country, rock and roll and pop tunes. Audiences enjoy Gallagher's original songs, humor tunes and parodies.
Join Taylor Community on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building for this fun-filled performance. This free event is open to all.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
