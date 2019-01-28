TILTON — The Lakes Region Artist Association, located at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132, will feature the body of work of artist and member Ruth C. Webb for the month of February in its West Gallery. Currently living in Loudon, Webb’s work ranges from fine art paintings socks to other whimsical acrylic paintings on canvas, as well as white-line prints, drawings and etchings of people and animals reflect her love of fun and happiness.
The West Gallery is open Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Webb’s exhibit is concurrent with the ‘Featured Artist’ of the month Marlene Witham. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.
A ‘Meet the Artist’ reception is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the reception is free to the public.
