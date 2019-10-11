LINCOLN — The village shops and town green along Main Street will display color and flavor for the 23rd Annual Lincoln Fall Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 13, and Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14.
View the works of over 125 juried artisans, and sample specialty foods.
The festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leash are welcome. Festival hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit castleberryfairs.com.
