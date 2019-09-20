WOLFEBORO — The Hardtacks will perform songs, tunes, and stories from the Civil War generation as part of Wright Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7-8 p.m.
The Hardtacks is the duo of Marek Bennett and Woody Pringle, and will explore events of the Civil War through song.
“This lecture will trace the meanings these songs had through two world wars to the Civil Rights movement,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
The event will feature banjos, fiddles, bones, frying pans, and other period instruments. “Bennett and Pringle were a big hit last year,” added Culver. “They encourage the audience to participate and join in the fun.”
Bennett is an award-winning cartoonist and musician, and Pringle is both a musician and educator who teaches at New Hampshire colleges and organizations.
“Rally ‘Round the Flag: A Century of Folk Songs from the American Civil War” takes place at Wright Museum, 77 Center St., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
