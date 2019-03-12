LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host an exhibit for the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild in March. A variety of the work of the guild will be featured in the Quilts in the Mill exhibit in the Riverside Gallery through March 30. The exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An artist’s reception, open for all, will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild was founded in 1978, met for 23 years in the mill. By 2001, the guild had outgrown that space, and found a new home with the Opechee Conference Center. Today they meet at the Bean Center on Blueberry Lane.
The group of almost 120 members can be found each month offering programs and lectures on the topic of quilting and fiber arts. During the two sit and sew workshops held annually, members focus on completing quilts of all sizes that will be donated to several local organizations including Spaulding Youth Center, the Inter-Lakes Children’s Fund, and the recovery program at Belknap County Jail. The Comfort Quilt Program has provided thousands of quilts to those in need.
The exhibit at the Belknap Mill will preview the work the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will show during their Harvest of Quilts show in October. Funds from this show are used for charitable giving to the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation.
For additional information regarding the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, visit www.bmqg.org.
For more information about the Belknap Mill, visit www.belknapmill.org.
