PLYMOUTH — The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University, in collaboration with the New Hampshire Department of Education, will host the 2020 Integrated Arts Conference. The conference will bring artists and educators together to explore social-emotional learning through the arts. The event will take place Friday, Jan. 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the PSU Silver Center for the Arts.
The conference will provide administrators, art educators and classroom teachers with education ideas, and showcase the ways educators can bring art to the classroom. Workshops will explore implementing and empowering arts integration in the classroom, working to create a more engaging student connection with social-emotional learning.
Keynote addresses will come from Chris Stoddard, Psy.D., NCSP, PSU psychology faculty member, and Kirsten Mohring, music, choral and integrated arts teacher at Nottingham West Elementary School, and certificate of advanced graduate studies in arts and leadership candidate at PSU. Other presenters will include Ellen Desmond, vice president of the New Hampshire Theatre Alliance board, New Hampshire Department of Education bureau of student wellness; Heidi Pauer, academic dean at Bow High School; Tina Philibotte, English and performing arts department member at Goffstown High School; Stephanie Fritz, visual arts instructor at Auburn Village School; Matt Szopa, music teacher at Auburn Village School; Fidaa Ataya, storyteller and puppeteer from Palestine and M.Ed. candidate in integrated arts at PSU; Darren Biggart, creative producer, director, choreographer and director; and Meg Peterson, New Hampshire director of the National Writing Project, and professor of English at PSU.
The conference receives support from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire, New Hampshire NEA, and the New Hampshire Arts Learning Network.
The conference is open to elementary, middle and high school educators and administrators, and pre-registration is required. Registration fee is $120, which includes a staff development certificate, an electronic teacher resource book, refreshments and lunch. To register, visit campus.plymouth.edu/etc/integrated-arts-conference. With questions, contact Deb Stalnaker at 603-535-2933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.