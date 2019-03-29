MANCHESTER — The Manchester Choral Society, in partnership with the Manchester Community Music School and Plymouth State University, will present We Have a Dream, an integrated arts conference for elementary and secondary classroom educators, administrators and artists. This conference is an excellent opportunity for educators to enrich their curriculum, network and share experiences with others in the education field.
With a focus on social emotional learning, attendees will learn about integration through diversity and various art forms including the music, poetry and visual art of the Harlem Renaissance. Workshop topics include Cultivating a Diversified, Unified and Creative Classroom through the Arts; Diversity Issues in Music Education and Beyond; Cultural Proficiency; Fusing Arts Integration; and Diversity through Blues, Jazz, Visual Art and Poetry.
The integrated arts conference will be held Friday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Manchester Community Music School. Cost is $120, and includes the full-day conference, refreshments and lunch. Graduate credit from PSU is available to attendees for an additional cost. The conference fee will be waived for those who register for graduate credit. Professional development hours are also available. For more information about the conference, and to register, visit www.mcsnh.org/arts-conference.
