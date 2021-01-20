LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the new theatre program at the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has announced auditions for its first productions of 2021. Produced in collaboration with the Community Players of Concord, video submissions are now open for the April 16 Zoom Play Festival, and the Rotary Park Play Festival set for May 29 and 30.
Instructions on how to submit a video audition can be found on Powerhouse’s FB page or by email at powerhouse@belknapmill.org. Auditions do not need to be memorized, but please note these are full productions, not readings, so if cast you should expect to rehearse and perform as if it was a fully staged production. Videos must be submitted by February 1.
Written by NH playwrights in the fall 2020 playwriting workshop, six plays will be part of the pre-recorded Zoom Festival and eight plays will be performed live outdoors in Rotary Park.
Auditioners may choose to be considered for the Zoom Festival, the Park Festival or both.
Playwrights include Doris Ballard, Betsey Cox, Joe Elcock, Chuck Fray, Sherry Gardner, Bryan Halperin, Tess Hodges, Nora McBurnett, Doug Schwarz, Doreen Sheppard, Sharleigh Thompson, and Brenda Wilbert. Directors include J Alward, Doris Ballard, Becca Beaulieu, Ken Chapman, Lauren Shelby Douglas, Katie Griffiths, Bryan Halperin, Kathleen Hill, Joel Iwaskiewicz, Dorothy Piquado, John Piquado, Jim Rogato, Judi Rogato, and Doreen Sheppard.
“With the pandemic continuing to affect theatre productions around the country, we have decided to give people the opportunity to get back “on stage” in as safe a manner as possible,” says Bryan Halperin, producer of Powerhouse. “All rehearsals for the Zoom festival will be online, and most of the Park Play rehearsals will be as well. The Park festival will move outdoors to finish rehearsing and perform in late May, pandemic permitting.”
Short plays are a great opportunity for trying one’s hand at acting without the same time commitment as a full length production. These festivals are an opportunity for theatre veterans and newcomers alike to have a fun theatrical experience. There are 17 roles available in the Zoom festival and 22 roles in the Park festival ranging in age from college to senior citizen.
Powerhouse’s 2021 season is generously sponsored by Spectacle Live.
