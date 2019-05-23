LACONIA — The Pontine Theatre will premiere an original stage adaptation of the short stories of Alice Brown on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Brown was born in 1857 on a farm in Hampton Falls, the community that acted as a template for the villages depicted in her stories. She attended Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter, where she displayed a talent for writing at a young age. During her early years in Boston, Brown published her first novel, 'Stratford by the Sea' (1884). It was this novel that established Brown as a regional writer.
She was best known for her New England tales, published 1895-1910. Collected into volumes, her stories of idyllic New England life portray the traditional simplicity of country life, including 'Tiverton Tales' (1899), 'The Country Road' (1906), 'Meadow Grass' (1886), and 'Country Neighbors' (1910).
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.