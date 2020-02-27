A long-standing staple dessert at Polly’s, this maple pecan cheesecake is decadent, rich, and creamy.
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
2. In a food processor, process to course crumbs:
- 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs
- 3/4 cup of pecans
- 1/2 cup of melted butter
3. Once combined, press the mixture into a spring-form pan, bringing it about an inch up the side of the pan.
4. Whip together in a mixer:
- 1/2 cup of softened butter
- 2 pounds of softened cream cheese
- 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 4 eggs, added 1 at time
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
5. Once beaten together well, scrape the sides of the bowl and pour into the crust and spring-form pan. Pour 1/2 cup of Polly’s Maple Syrup on top and gently cut it in. Leave a swirl on top.
6. In a food processor, combine 1 cup of pecans and 1/2 cup of Polly’s Maple Granulated Sugar. Gently spread the mixture on top of cheesecake evenly.
7. Bake at 325 degrees F for 1 hour, or until the cheesecake no longer jiggles. Wrap the spring form pan in aluminum foil or place a baking sheet under the pan to catch butter. Turn off the oven, but leave the cheesecake in for another 45 minutes before removing. This will allow it to cool slowly and be less likely to split. Wait until cheesecake is completely cool before slicing.
Slice and enjoy!
