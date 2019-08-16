LACONIA — In celebration of the recently opened exhibit A Garden Dream at the lakes gallery at chi-lin, poet Ala Khaki will discuss the role of “garden” in Persian art and life, on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. Khaki will explore the garden both as a multi-dimensional metaphor and a physical place of serenity, and read thematic poems from classic and modern Persian poets in Farsi and English. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Khaki, an Iranian-American poet, is the author of two poetry collections, 'Calling the Dawn,' or 'Sahar Khani' in Farsi, and 'Return,' by BookSurge Publishing. His poems have appeared in Iranian and American literary journals and anthologies. In 1981, Khaki was the subject of a documentary film, 'Resident Exile,' by filmmaker and director Ross McElwee.
This is the second of four Poetry Summer Sundays, planned to enhance the gallery’s art exhibits. Page Coulter will read on Sept. 22, and Alice Fogel, New Hampshire Poet Laureate, on Oct. 6.
The lakes gallery at chi-lin is located in a 1780 farmhouse at 135 Eastman Road, below the Robbie Mills Sports Complex off Meredith Center Road. For more information, visit thelakesgallery.com, call 603-556-938, or email suzanne@thelakesgallery.com.
