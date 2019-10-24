MEREDITH — Innisfree Bookshop in the Mill Falls Marketplace will host Jeffrey Zygmont and Glenn Knoblock on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. Zygmont, a poet and writer, will perform a dramatic recital of Edgar Allen Poe’s 'The Raven.' Preceded by historical perspective and setting the scene, Zygmont will bring the spooky poem to life. Knoblock will then add to the spooky afternoon, sharing stories from his 2006 work 'Cemeteries Around Lake Winnipesaukee.' His research took him around the lake and onto the islands as he documented family and town cemeteries and grave markers. Listeners will enjoy light refreshments and conversation with both authors. Copies of their books will be available. For more information, call Innisfree Bookshop at 603-279-3905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.