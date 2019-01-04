PLYMOUTH — The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will bring together children and artists for a day of art, music, dance and drama at The Children’s Arts Festival on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Silver Center for the Arts.
The Festival, one of the theatre collaborative's youth initiatives to celebrate its 25th anniversary, empowers kindergarteners through sixth graders to explore Under the Sea, using themes from 'The Little Mermaid.' Participants will attend five workshops, including art with Denise Plante Renaud, acting with Brittany Irish, dance with Emily Viprino, music with AJ Coppola, and language arts with Mary Nelson and Linda Scott. The day also includes a special juggling act by Jim Gleich and a sneak-peek of 'The Little Mermaid,' ETC’s upcoming production.
Tickets for the event are $40. To register, visit www.events.unh.edu/RegistrationForm.pm?event_id=29258, call Pam Irish at 603-535-2647, or email pmirish@plymouth.edu. To apply for financial assistance to participate in the Festival, contact coordinator Robb Dimmick at ribooks@aol.com.
For tickets to 'The Little Mermaid,' running Jan. 23-27, at the Silver Center for the Arts, call 603-535-2787, 800-779-3869, or visit silver.plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.