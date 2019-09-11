LACONIA — Sept. 17-Nov. 19, Bryan Halperin will lead a 10-week playwriting workshop for high school students and adults. The workshop will be held at the Belknap Mill from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 10 consecutive Tuesday evenings. The workshop is appropriate for all levels of writers and open to high school students through senior citizens. Participants will learn the basics of playwriting through weekly homework assignment and in-class exercises and feedback, and will end the 10 weeks with a completed, short play ready for production.
Tuition is $200 for a maximum of 12 students. There is a 10% discount for Belknap Mill members. For more information, contact Tara Shore, program and operations manager, at programs@belknapmill.org or 603-524-8813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.