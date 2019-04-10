WOLFEBORO — Playwright Joe Simonelli will attend a stage production of his play 'The Ghost in the Meadow,' running at the Village Players Theater April 12-14.
'The Ghost in the Meadow' features a small ensemble cast and is based on the legend of the Blue Boy, who is reported to haunt Stevens Hall, a dormitory on the campus of Gettysburg College. Sisters Sheila and Kylie Roberts move out of New York City to a farmhouse in upstate New York. Sheila is hoping for a fresh start to her career as a painter, and distance from her on-again-off-again boyfriend, up-and-coming police sergeant, Julian Shaw. Trouble starts when a specter appears to Sheila during a power outage. Shaw enlists the help of a psychic, Antoinette, to help the spirits move to the astral plane. Part comedy and part ghost story, 'The Ghost in the Meadow' explores modern-day relationships with both the living and the dead.
Simonelli will attend all three shows at Village Players Theater, and will do audience talk-backs after the Friday and Saturday night shows.
For more information, visit www.village-players.com/plays/ghost/ghost.html.
