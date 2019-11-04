TILTON — Member photographers from the Lakes Region Art Association gallery took a recent field trip to Fuller Botanical Gardens in North Hampton. The gardens feature a formal rose garden, Japanese garden and English perennial plantings. They spent the better part of the day taking photos of flowers and plants, capturing the horticulture. There will be a public reception for the photos at the LRAA Gallery, Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m. Participating photographers are Jacquelyn Sandstrom, Linda Murphy, Kat Morgan, Carolyn Sharp, Jeanette Robichaud, and Steve Robichaud. The evening will also feature photos by LRAA member Jay Fitzpatrick, taken throughout the U.S., Vietnam and Ireland. Light refreshments will be served.
The LRAA Gallery is located at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
