SANDWICH — Learn the story of Nora Helmer and her famous shattered marriage when a unique collaboration between Advice to the Players and Off The Dock Players brings a film version of "A Doll's House" to the Arts Center at 12 Main on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
Rebecca Cole, "Nora," and Hank Offinger, "Torvald," will be on hand to delve into the timeless issues presented in Ibsen's play and to answer questions after the screening.
Refreshments will be served, and donations will be accepted.
Advice to the Players will follow up in February with Lucas Hnath's modern theatrical sequel, "A Doll's House, Part 2," at the Sandwich Town Hall, on Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24, at 2:30 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner at the Corner House Inn, with a 5 p.m. discussion.
Theater tickets alone are $20; theater followed by dinner costs $40, plus tax and gratuity.
For more information, call 603-284-6219 or visit offthedockplayers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.