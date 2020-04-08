LACONIA — Tim Parker used to work in carpentry to pay his bills, but his true interest was performing at local clubs, as a DJ, guitarist or running karaoke nights. Then, one day, he was able to walk off the job site for the last time.
“I got so many gigs that I had to drop my day job,” Parker said. On most nights he could be found performing, or working the sound board, somewhere in the city: The Broken Spoke, Acoustic Lounge, Tower Hill Tavern, Granite State Music Hall’s Underground Lounge, or at the Laconia Rod and Gun Club.
Of course, he’s now found at his Laconia home every night, since the governor’s order to ban gatherings of people, and all non-essential businesses, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s like, you do this every day and then it’s a continuous pattern, and then all of a sudden it’s nothing,” Parker said. “Everything’s closed down.”
He’s been using the time to write songs or upgrade his sound system, things he was too busy to attend to just several weeks ago.
“I’m finding ways to get through it,” he said.
In Meredith, Ed Goodwin, guitarist with the band Favorite Strangers, said most bands develop a local circuit, playing bars and other venues within driving distance of their home base. “They swirl around, like a hurricane,” he said, with rehearsals in between.
Now, not only are there no shows, there aren’t rehearsals, either.
“No one’s even practicing right now,” Goodwin said. “You can’t see the virus, you just have to trust your instinct and not do this right now.”
‘Like brothers’
Amy Parker, Tim’s wife and the lead singer in their band, Amyz Angry, said she’s normally an introverted person, happy to be left alone to paint. Being on stage, though, brings out another element of her creativity.
“I guess that energizes me. I like to help other people and share my creative abilities, that’s another way to do that, to share what I have and help other people feel good.”
She’s missing that energy in her life right now, as well as the company of her bandmates.
“They’re like brothers to me,” she said. “Not being able to have our regular practices and work on our songs, that’s a creative thing that we do and a passion that we all have, that’s a huge bummer.”
A performing musician learns to connect with the audience, said Jon Lorentz, a Belmont resident who performs with groups impulse3, Soul Revival, 7oddSeven and the Jon Lorentz Quartet. Lorentz has felt so strongly about that connection that he’s tried to avoid the typical bar scene and instead cultivated spaces for what he calls “listening opportunities.”
That listening goes both ways – he wants the audience to be able to pay attention to the musicians without distraction, and he wants the performers to be able to tell how their notes are landing when they leave the stage.
Now that those opportunities are on hold, he feels a sense of loss.
“For myself, I feel it right to my soul, the inability to connect with people is an immediate loss. And I’m sure a lot of performers are feeling the same way. There’s no substitute for going out and seeing people, connecting with people. We get something out of it, too,” Lorentz said.
Virtual connection
For Matt Langley, who has been unemployed since December, going out to perform was a “needed conversation,” he said. He plays guitar for the '80s rock band Axis, and said he wants to make sure that the audience gets what they want out of his performances.
“I do a lot of interacting when I perform, I base a lot of my show on what people want to hear,” he said. A gig could be as much about mental health as financial gain, he said.
Langley has started to use Facebook’s Live function as a means to approximate that connection. He has also posted his Venmo information on the live feeds, so that people can leave him a tip for his playing – and some people have done just that. And, he’s found that he has fans who can’t make it out to a club, but still want to enjoy live music.
“Even beyond all of this, once this clears up, even if it’s just myself, I think I’m going to continue to do some live shows for people who can’t get out and love live music,” he said.
Still, he said he’s looking forward to getting back on a stage in front of people again.
“We’re all in this together and I wish everyone the best through it, and hope to see them all healthy and well on the other side,” Langley said.
