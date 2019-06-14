LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room begins a three-month summer comedy series with a show Saturday, June 15, at 9 p.m., starring Paul Nardizzi. Nardizzi is a regular in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Boston, and has made appearances on Conan O’Brien.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 603-527-0043 or 603-494-3334, or at the door. For more information, visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com or email msmith789@comcast.net.
Appearing with Nardizzi will be Matt Barry of Laugh Boston, Comedy Connection, and Kowloon, as well as Lois Beaulieu.
Nardizzi, who will be returning to Pitman’s after two years, has been seen on Comcast Comedy Spotlight, and A&E’s 'Evening at the Improv.'
Nardizzi is a past winner of the Boston Comedy Festival and past winner of HBO's U.S. Comedy and Arts Festival, as well as a finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition.
The author of several books, Nardizzi compiled two humor albums and performs around the country.
