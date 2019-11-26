GILFORD — Singers and songwriters from around New Hampshire performed at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery Nov. 12 at the Singer Songwriter Contest finals, competing for cash prizes. The nine-week contest began in September, with weekly winners qualifying for the finals.
“Much like last year, it was an exceptional night of music. A variety of styles, genres and performances. Very warmly received by all,” said open mic host Paul Luff.
A full house watched and listened to the singers, along with judges. The $500 grand prize was awarded to Becca Myari of Derry, with $125 each to the runners-up April Cushman of Swanzey and Rose Kula of Manchester.
“I believe there's a common thread among singer songwriters to share their thoughts, feelings and lives with others. Some of the introductions of the songs were very well spoken and as moving as the songs themselves,” said Luff.
This fall marks the fifth year of Patrick’s Tuesday Open Mic. “It’s really enjoyable to see how much our customers appreciate the music and the performers. Paul does a great job of managing the sound, performing a great opening set, and working with all the musicians,” said General Manager Megan Page.
Open Mic is held weekly on Tuesdays throughout the year at 7 p.m. To register for a time slot, email pluff@myfairpoint.com.
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com.
