GILFORD — Folk-pop artist Katie Dobbins, originally from Gilford, is teaming up with Patrick’s Pub and Eatery this summer to host a weekly songwriter series featuring New Hampshire artists. Each week, Dobbins and a special guest will perform original music. The series started Monday, June 24, and will continue Monday nights through Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m.
Dobbins was awarded Best in State of New Hampshire at the 2018 New England Music Awards. She draws from a palette of contemporary folk and new country for her music.
Songs from Dobbins' sophomore album, 'There Is Light, can be heard on radio stations across New England.
For more information, visit www.katiedobbinsmusic.com or www.patrickspub.com.
