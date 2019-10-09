TILTON — Award-winning watercolorist Pat Edsall will conduct a one-day workshop, Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery. During her 1-3 p.m. class, she’ll teach the group how to paint with watercolor, advise on selecting watercolor papers, and best brands of paint. The class is suited for beginners, and Edsall will help give confidence for anyone to try watercolor painting. “Everything about painting watercolors excites me, from controlling how wet to work, to applying pure colors, or not, is therapeutic, an escape, and oh yes, pure joy,” said Edsall.
All supplies are included, including pre-sketched subjects. The size of the class is limited, and pre-registration is required. For information and registration, call Pat Edsall at 603-472-3733. The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
