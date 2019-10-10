The production company is going to out-of-state Parade of Homes events to film for a national pilot episode. The Lakes Region Parade of Homes event will be part of the pilot episode. Whether or not it airs, they will give each builder their professionally edited segment to use for their own promotion.
Some of the builders will be interviewed before the event begins. The interviews will show the builder off and let audiences get to know them personally and professionally.
For more information about the show, visit paradeofhomesshow.com. For more information about the three-day, self-guided event, visit lakesregionparadeofhomes.com.
