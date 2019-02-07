LACONIA — Throughout February, Lakes Region Public Access Television will celebrate the Academy Awards with a month of Oscar-nominated films. This weekend, Feb. 8-9, film noir 'Panic in the Streets,' directed by Elia Kazan and starring Richard Widmark, Jack Palance, Barbara Bel Geddes and Zero Mostel, will be screened.
Also coming up on LRPA After Dark are 'Love Affair' (1939), Feb. 15-16; 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1951), Feb. 22-23; 'The Snows of Kilimanjaro' (1952), March 1-2.
Live stream LRPA TV by visiting www.lrpa.org, or watch on Atlantic Broadband channel 25.
