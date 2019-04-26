MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen -Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a four-week class on rug hooking with juried artist Pam Bartlett at The Woolen Pear in Loudon. Sessions will be during the day, 10 a.m.-noon, or evenings, 6-8 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 15, and ending Wednesday, June 5.
Students will learn the basics of rug hooking to complete a 12- by 12-inch project that can finish as a wall hanging, chair pad, or pillow.
Bartlett will teach proper form and technique to accomplish the art of pulling wool, and students will learn the history of the craft and the different styles of rug hooking, how to design and color plan a project, and how to care for the finished product.
Materials provided will include a hook, pattern, and various colors of wool. Students should bring a small pair of scissors and a 12-inch quilting-type hoop. Tuition, at $155, includes the materials fee.
The Woolen Pear is located at Brookside Mall, 563 Route 106, Loudon.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. To register or for further information about the class, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920, or stop into the gallery, which is located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. Details also are available at mer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.