CANTERBURY — Old Ways Traditions welcomes the community to the celebration of 13 years of Old Ways Days on Oct. 19-20. This will be the last year for the event.
There will be many activities for children, including tools and blacksmithing for kids. Children 10 years and up can make a hook. There will be shingle making for 13-year-olds and up, including adults. There will also be clay for kids, and they may operate antique hand crank machinery including wood turning, try weaving, and a variety of hand tools.
Vintage machinery will be run with steam and gas engines. Traditional crafts people will demonstrate and sell their work, such as spoon making, flint knapping, wood turning, broom making, and soap making.
Local band Badgers Drift will perform original Americana midday Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by another local group, Newfound Grass, in the afternoon. The duo of Ryan and Brennish Thomson will lead off Sunday, Oct. 20, with Celtic music, and Entangled Strings will perform traditional favorites to finish the day. Food will be available midday from Brookford Farm.
Next fall Old Ways Days will be part of Traditional Craft Days at Canterbury Shaker Village which will include tools and blacksmithing for kids.
Hours Saturday, Oct. 19, are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Old Ways Traditions, 418 Shaker Road, 1.25 miles north of Canterbury Shaker Village. Suggested donation is $10.
For more information, contact 603-783-4403 or efurnitr@comcast.net, or visit www.oldwaystraditions.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.