GILFORD — For the 32nd year, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party on Sunday, March 17.
“There’s no doubt that Patrick’s is deeply rooted in Ireland,” said owner Allan Beetle. Opened in 1987 by Walter Kelleher, Patrick’s was named in honor of his father, Patrick, from County Cork, Ireland. At that time the pub featured Irish music, fare and decor. Purchased in 1994 by Jeff and Allan Beetle, the brothers kept the name, while making the pub more mainstream. “We like to think we made a good thing better,” said Beetle. “We brought some American spirit to a beautiful pub rooted in Ireland.”
The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will feature The O’Brien Clan, a hometown, family Irish band, who play upbeat instrumental Irish gigs and reels as well as Celtic folk songs. The group is comprised of siblings Benjamin on lead vocals and guitar, Michael on djembe, bodhran and vocals, Jonathan on violin, Timothy on accordion, and Susannah on flute and vocals.
The O’Brien Clan will perform from 1-4 p.m., and local musician Tim Theriault will take the stage from 6-9 p.m. The celebration includes Irish menu items running all weekend, and an Irish feast Sunday with corned beef and cabbage, traditional vegetables, lamb stew, bangers with mash and sticky toffee pudding.
Patrick’s is located at the junction of Route 11 and 11B. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ObrienClanMusic or www.patrickspub.com.
