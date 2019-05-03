WOLFEBORO — “This boy will be famous. There won't be a child in our world who doesn't know his name,” Professor McGonagall said of Harry Patter at the beginning of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.' Northeastern Ballet Theatre will present 'The Wizard,' a balletic interpretation of the book in which Potter discovers that he is a wizard, and a very famous one at that.
There are only two chances to experience this original Edra Toth production, which combines ballet with the magic of Harry Potter, on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Dover High School; and Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at Kingswood Arts Center. Tickets are available by visiting www.northeasternballet.org/performances or calling 603-834-8834. The ballet is sponsored in part by Fracassa Designworks, Liberty Mutual Insurance, The Storage Barn, and El Centenario Restaurant.
For more information about Northeastern Ballet Theatre, visit www.northeasternballet.org.
