WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre will hold a Fall Registration day and Open House on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in their studios in Dover at the McConnell Center, Suite 239, Entrance 8, and in Wolfeboro at 26 Glendon St., across from Rite Aid. Register for the 2019-2020 school year. Founder Edra Toth, former ballerina for Boston Ballet Company, built the school around teaching the art and discipline of ballet. NBT is not a recital-driven school and does not participate in competitions.
Students perform in optional professional NBT ballet productions throughout the year, including an annual production of 'The Nutcracker,' and a spring or summer production. All dancers receive the same level of expertise from instructors, and will grow in knowledge, strength, and ability. Classical ballet classes are offered at NBT for all ages, three through adult, and all abilities, beginner through professional. There is a $45 registration fee. In the Wolfeboro studio, new students are invited to attend class at NBT for the month of September for free and if they choose to register for a class for the 2019-2020 year beginning in October, will receive 10% off of October's tuition and two tickets to NBT’s 'The Nutcracker.'
To register, attend the registration day, call 603-834-8834, or email info@northeasternballet.org. For more information about Northeastern Ballet Theatre, visit www.northeasternballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.