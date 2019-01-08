WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre will hold auditions for their spring and summer production of 'The Wizard,' a balletic interpretation of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.'
Auditions will be held Jan. 19 at the Wolfeboro studio, 26 Glendon St. across from Rite Aid, for ages three to five at 10 a.m., ages six to eight at 10:30 a.m., ages nine through 11 at 11 a.m., ages 12 and up on pointe at 11:30 a.m., ages 12 to 18 not on pointe at noon, and ages 18 and up not on pointe at 12:30 p.m. Auditions will also be held Jan. 20 at the Dover studio in the afternoon.
Dancers from all dance schools are welcome to participate, both boys and girls, ages three and up, with or without ballet dance experience. Rehearsals will take place on weekends and there are no costume fees. A $30 audition fee is due at the audition, and a $35 production fee due at the first rehearsal. Dancers should bring pre-pointe or pointe shoes if they have them. Performances will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Dover High School, and Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingswood Arts Center.
For more information, call 603-834-8834, email info@northeasternballet.org, or visit www.northeasternballet.org.
