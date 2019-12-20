WOLFEBORO — The hills are alive with Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s spring and summer production, an original Edra Toth ballet interpretation of “The Sound of Music.” Auditions are open to dancers from all dance schools. Performances will be Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at Dover High School, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at Kingswood Arts Center. Dress rehearsals will be the evenings before show days. Auditions will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Wolfeboro studio, 26 Glendon St., and Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Dover studio at the McConnell Center, 61 Locust St., Suite 239.
Times and age groups are the same for both studios:
2-2:30 p.m. - 3-5-year-olds
2:30-3 p.m. - 6-8-year-olds
3-3:30 p.m. - 9-11-year-olds
3:30-4 p.m. - 12-14-year-olds, on pointe
4-4:30 p.m. - 12-14-year-olds, not on pointe
4:30-5 p.m. - 14 and up, on pointe, including adults
5-5:30 p.m. - 14 and up, not on pointe, including adults
There is a $30 fee due at the audition, and a $50 production fee due at the first rehearsal. For more information, call 603-834-8834, email info@northeasternballet.org, or visit northeasternballet.org.
