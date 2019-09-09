WOLFEBORO FALLS — Northeastern Ballet Theatre will be holding open auditions for their upcoming production of 'The Nutcracker.' The production is the original rendition of the holiday classic ballet. This year’s show will feature a new Mother Ginger designed specifically for NBT. Dancers from all dance schools are welcome to audition, boys as well as girls, and adults. Auditions will be held on Sept. 14 at the Wolfeboro studio, 26 Glendon St. across from Rite Aid, and Sept. 15 in the Dover studio at the McConnell Center, Suite 239, entrance 8.
At both studios, auditions for three- to five-year-olds are from 2-2:30 p.m., six- to eight-year-olds from 2:30-3 p.m., nine- to 11-year-olds from 3-3:30 p.m., 12- to 14-year-olds on pointe from 3:30-4 p.m., 12- to 14-year-olds not on pointe from 4-4:30 p.m., ages 14 and up on pointe from 4:30-5 p.m., and ages 14 and up not on pointe from 5-5:30 p.m.
There will be a $30 fee at the audition, and a $50 production fee at the first rehearsal. NBT has its own wardrobe. Younger dancers will need to purchase shoes and tights for the shows through NBT. Rehearsals will take place on the weekends. Performances will be at Dover High School on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., and at Kingswood Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Dress rehearsal for the Wolfeboro show will be on Saturday, Dec. 14.
For more information, visit www.northeasternballet.org, call 603-834-8834 or email info@northeasternballet.org.
